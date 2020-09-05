Never Knew How Much We Missed Sister, Sister: Check Out the Stars Then & Now

Make like Roger and go home to binge-watch Sister, Sister, the iconic WB series starring Tia and Tamera Mowry.

The '90s sitcom followed the identical twins, who were separated at birth, after they reunite in high school and their adoptive parents, played by Tim Reid and Jackée Harry, move in together. Shenanigans and sisterly bonding ensue, along with some romances and high school woes.

While it initially ran from 1994-99, Sister, Sister has experienced a surprise resurgence after hitting Netflix on September 1, quickly entering the streaming giant's Top 10 list.

"Wow! Wow! Wow! Never ever did I ever think that I would have 3 shows #trending on @netflix This is insane!!!" Tia wrote on Instagram of the show's success. "The #love that I'm receiving from all #3 shows have been so amazing! #sister #sister, #thegame and my most recent show #familyreunion...Thanks for allowing me into your homes for all these years!"