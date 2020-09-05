Never Knew How Much We Missed Sister, Sister: Check Out the Stars Then & Now

Make like Roger and go home to binge-watch Sister, Sister, the iconic WB series starring Tia and Tamera Mowry.
The '90s sitcom followed the identical twins, who were separated at birth, after they reunite in high school and their adoptive parents, played by Tim Reid and Jackée Harry, move in together. Shenanigans and sisterly bonding ensue, along with some romances and high school woes.
While it initially ran from 1994-99, Sister, Sister has experienced a surprise resurgence after hitting Netflix on September 1, quickly entering the streaming giant's Top 10 list.
"Wow! Wow! Wow! Never ever did I ever think that I would have 3 shows #trending on @netflix This is insane!!!" Tia wrote on Instagram of the show's success. "The #love that I'm receiving from all #3 shows have been so amazing! #sister #sister, #thegame and my most recent show #familyreunion...Thanks for allowing me into your homes for all these years!"
Tamera also commented on the show's surprising comeback, writing, "What a blessing to have inspired many at such a young age. Representation matters I'm so grateful and I am so excited for our generation to relive one of my fav jobs in history! And I'm ecstatic for the newer generation to discover this show, now on @netflix. I never thought in a million years #SisterSister would become an American classic."
So what is the cast of Sister, Sister up to now?
Sister, Sister is now streaming on Netflix.