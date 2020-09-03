Why Bloomingdale's and Allen Hughes' New Face Mask Deserves Your "Vote"

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We all know that wearing a face mask helps our fellow man, but this one goes the extra mile. To raise awareness surrounding the upcoming election, Bloomingdale's partnered with director and producer Allen Hughes, who created a limited-edition "Vote" face mask to benefit When We All Vote!

When We All Vote is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that aims to increase election participation and close the race and age voting gap. Hughes designed the mask exclusively for Bloomingdale's, with proceeds from each sale benefitting the organization.

"This is clearly an existential election year, and it's critical that every eligible voter in every community engage in this election. The very soul of our nation is on the ballot November 3, 2020," Hughes says.

Each order offers two masks, with $10 going to When We All Vote from now until election day. The "Vote" face mask is available for pre-order at Bloomingdale's now. Get yours below, and make sure you're register to vote!