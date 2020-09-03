Dwayne Johnson Reveals He and His Family Are Recovering From "Relentless" Coronavirus

Dwayne Johnson and his family are in recovery after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The actor, better known as "The Rock," revealed on Instagram that he, wife Lauren and their daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, recently tested positive for the novel virus. "I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we've had to ensure as family, and for me personally, as well," he started. "Testing positive for COVID-19 is a lot different than recovering from nasty injuries, getting evicted or being broke, which I've been more than a few times."
He continued, "The reason i feel this is different is my No. 1 priority is to always protect my family, protect my children, my loved ones... so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good."
The actor stated that he and his family are now in good health and are "no longer contagious."
"We are counting our blessings right now, because we are well aware that it isn't always the case that you get on the other end of COVID-19," he continued. "Some of my best friends have lost their parents, their loved ones, to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving and it is insidious."
He went on to say that despite the hardship, there are some silver linings. For their family, the silver lining was that their two daughters experienced nothing more than a "sore throat," noting that he and his wife weren't as lucky, describing their experience as a "tough go."
As for how they contracted the illness, The Rock said that they got it from close family friends, who are "devastated" to have passed on the virus. He added that they don't know where they contracted it, as he and their friends were "very disciplined" when it came to social distancing.
But he acknowledged that there needs to be "even greater discipline" when it comes to visiting with friends and family, something he hopes his followers are equally as "aggressive" about.
To end his 11-minute video, the star shared a few tips, which he conveniently used as his video caption: "Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings."