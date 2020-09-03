RHOC Alum Lydia McLaughlin Is Back With New Series Glitter Town! Watch the Wacky First Look

Back to Bravo!
No, Lydia McLaughlin is not returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County this October—she's got her own show now: a digital series called Glitter Town, premiering online today, Thursday, Sep. 3.
RHOC fans will be able to catch up with the former housewife who appeared on seasons 8 and 12, in addition to seeing cameos from other O.C. alums like Gretchen Rossi, Alexis Bellino and Lizzie Rovsek. For the most part though, the eight-episode online series will follow Lydia and her mother, Judy Stirling, through everyday adventures, spreading joy (and glitter) wherever they go.
Said adventures will include cooking, makeup tips and much more—like the two dressing up as unicorns and shooting confetti at strangers.
At least, that's what Lydia and Judy are doing in this exclusive first look!
"We decided we have nothing to do on this Wednesday morning, so why don't we meet on Balboa Island and be dressed up?" Lydia says in the sneak peek, which you can watch in the below clip.
Flash to the mother-daughter duo trying on different costumes, which Judy was apparently responsible for providing.
"You look straight up like Snow White's witch," Lydia tells her mom, who's donning what she describes as a "ninja" costume. "Like, take an apple."
The pair ultimately opts for matching unicorn outfits, and as Lydia explains, "Anyone that passes us we're just gonna douse them in confetti."
Most of the people walking by the spectacle weren't exactly thrilled at the idea of the confetti, but luckily, Lydia and Judy eventually get a couple takers.
Glitter Town is now available on BravoTV.com.
