Britney Spears Calls Conservatorship "Voluntary" in Request for New Guardian of Her Estate

Britney Spears wants to have a say in who will serve as conservator of her estate.
According to court documents filed in Los Angeles, Calif. on Aug. 31 and obtained by E! News, the world-famous pop star has requested that Bessemer Trust Company be appointed conservator of her estate.
In the petition filed by her attorney, Samuel Ingham, it was noted, "This is a voluntary conservatorship. Conservatee wishes to exercise her right to nominate a conservator of the estate under Probate Code section 1810."
The documents also include a list of additional powers Spears requested be granted to the Bessemer Trust Company, including "the power and authorization to pursue opportunities related to professional commitments and activities including but not limited to performing, recording, videos, tours, TV shows, and other similar activities as long as they are approved by the conservator of the person and the Conservatee's medical team."
Spears also signed a nomination of conservator, dated Aug. 27, in which she formally nominated Bessemer Trust Company as the conservator of her estate.
There is also reference in the filing to the singer's father, Jamie Spears, who she does not want to continue serving as conservator of her estate. "Conservatee's father, James P. Spears, is serving alone as conservator of Britney's estate. Britney is strongly opposed to her father continuing as sole conservator of her estate," a document states. "Rather, without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, she strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role."
Per a court document filed by Ingham in August, Spears does not want her father to return as conservator of her person, either. Jamie, who served as the sole conservator of Britney since 2008, was replaced temporarily by Jodi Montgomery in September 2019. Montgomery currently remains in this role.
"Britney is strongly opposed to having James return as conservator of her person," that filing states. "Rather, she strongly prefers to have Ms. Montgomery continue in that role as has done for nearly a year. Without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, Britney would like Ms. Montgomery's appointment as conservator of her person to be made permanent."
Meanwhile, Jamie filed a petition in August to appoint Andrew Wallet co-conservator of Britney's estate. Wallet previously served as co-conservator of the estate from January 2009 to March 2019.
During a status hearing on Aug. 19, the temporary letters of conservatorship were extended until Feb. 1, 2021.