Adam Rippon Talks Designing the 2028 Summer Olympics Logo With Billie Eilish & Others

Although the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, planning for the 2028 summer games is well underway.
Retired Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon proved this to be true during his Wednesday, Sept. 2 appearance on Daily Pop. Not only did the Olympic medalist share his excitement for the 2028 Olympics, but he also debuted the future games' ever-changing logo.
"I'm from Pennsylvania, but L.A. is my home. I've been here for eight years, I love it here," Adam told E!'s own Carissa Culiner. "I think so much of who I am is from living here in Los Angeles."
As he continued, Adam stated that he's "so excited" to "share L.A. with the entire world in eight years."
Furthermore, the famed figure skater credited the City of Angels for making him the athlete he was at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.
Adam added, "I can't wait for other athletes to have that same experience."
Another reason for Adam's excitement? He contributed to the 2028 games' interactive logo.
"So, the L.A. 2028 games is the first Olympics that has this interactive logo," he relayed. "And they had different creators make different A's that go in the logo, that's like 'L.A. 28.'"
Many notable athletes and celebrities, including Allyson Felix, Billie Eilish, Reese Witherspoon, Gabby Douglas and others, have contributed to the logo.
"So, everyone had a different A and their A sort of embodied and represented what L.A. meant to them," Adam dished. "And, I love my A, but I was looking through all of the other A's today and I was like, 'Mine is so basic.'"
Nonetheless, Adam still loves his logo contribution.
He remarked, "It's so cool, because everyone has this really excellent and amazing backstory on theirs."
Adam went on to further praise the logo design for its emphasis on diversity and inclusion.
He concluded, "I think what makes L.A. great and what makes the Olympics great is really being able to see other people's stories and their experiences and what makes this city so awesome and what I love about the Olympics."
As E! readers may recall, back in July 2017, Los Angeles, Calif. was selected as the host for the 2028 Summer Olympics. The last time a Summer Olympics was hosted in the United States was the 1996 games in Atlanta, Georgia.
