Brie & Nikki Bella Share Every Detail About Their Births & Postpartum Lives

Back, better than ever and with babies.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella just released their first postpartum episode of The Bellas Podcast, and fans of the Total Bellas stars will be thrilled to learn that they they didn't hold back any details of their boys' birth stories, a certain fiancé joining Dancing With the Stars and much more.

The twin sisters were even joined by Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev's little one, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev!

He was born on Aug. 2, just one day before Brie welcomed her second child with husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson), Buddy Dessert Danielson.

And no, Buddy's middle name is not pronounced like the sweet treat!

Find out the origin of both boys' names, among other revelations made on The Bellas Podcast, below.