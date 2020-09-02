Kaia Gerber Enjoys Dinner With Jacob Elordi—But It's Not What You Think

In Hollywood, not even a simple dinner can prevent the brightest stars from making headlines.
On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Kaia Gerber was spotted having an evening meal with Jacob Elordi at Nobu in Malibu.
The supermodel opted for a casual look including denim jeans and a black top as she held her dog and sported a mask. As for Jacob, he sported a fedora and mask while wearing a Bugs Bunny shirt and jeans.
Before any and all romance rumors start after these two enjoyed an outdoor meal, a source tells E! News that the pair has been good friends for a while now.
"Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there," a source revealed to E! News. "They have many mutual friends and have hung out many times in the past. They both have very chill personalities and similar interests. Jacob makes Kaia laugh and her family adores him."
In other words, things appear to be pretty platonic. But as love stories go, anything is possible in the future.
"Kaia is keeping things friendly for now but there is flirtation between the two," our source shared. "She has told friends she is single and is only having fun and hanging out with people."
Throughout quarantine, Kaia and Jacob have been using their voices to raise awareness on issues they are passionate about.
Both stars have shared their support for the Black Lives Matter movement on Instagram with Kaia attending protests alongside a familiar face.
Back in July, the supermodel was photographed marching in the streets of downtown Los Angeles with Cara Delevingne.
Most recently, Kaia urged her five million Instagram followers to get involved with Decision 2020 by volunteering at the polls.
"We are currently facing a national shortage of poll workers," she shared on Instagram Stories before her dinner. "If you're able, sign up to be a poll worker in your community."