90 Day Fiancé's Jess Finally Meets Larissa Just In Time For New Series HEA Strikes Back

90 Day Fiancé is adding another show to its long roster.
After the success of B90 Strikes Back, HEA Strikes Back will feature the couples from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After rewatching their TV journeys and reacting to comments and opinions from fans, while also giving those fans a look at their home lives. The show will include self-shot footage and details the cameras missed during filming of HEA. The couples will address some of the most cringe-worthy moments from the current season, starting with episode one.
The show premieres Monday, Oct. 5, after the finale of the current season of Happily Ever After, and there will certainly be tea to spill.
Just take a look at the exclusive clip above, in which Jess meets Colt's ex Larissa in person for the first time and realizes she should have taken a lot more cues from the woman who came before her. Colt and Larissa's divorce was finalized in spring 2019.
In the clip, Jess explains to Larissa that she thinks Colt was only dating her to make Larissa jealous, though Larissa says she thought Colt found true love with Jess.
In a confessional, Jess says she wished she had listened to Larissa when they originally spoke on the phone.
"Colt broken my feelings and Colt don't care about me," she says. "I wish I listen to Larissa when she called me and said, 'Jess, be careful, Colt is trash man.'"
Jess explains to Larissa how Colt had promised they would have kids and doesn't seem to be keeping that promise, which Larissa agrees is what he loves to do.
She also isn't surprised when Jess says eight girls have sent her screenshots over social media, presumably of messages from Colt.
"I don't know, I feel like he wants to be a pimp," Larissa says, and then the two of them laugh together after joking that Colt doesn't have a lot to work with.
If nothing else, maybe Colt has inadvertently created a beautiful friendship between these two women.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8 p.m. HEA Strikes Back premieres Monday, Oct 5 at 9 p.m. on TLC.