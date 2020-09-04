What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for Labor Day Weekend

Welcome to September, may we interest you in a jampacked binge-watching schedule to properly kick off the new month?

After months of delays, one of 2020's biggest blockbusters is upon us as Mulan, Disney's latest live-action remake, is available for your viewing pleasure, though it'll cost you. Elsewhere, the second season of The Boys (a.k.a TV's most f--ked up superheroes) drops and A.P. Bio returns weirder than ever for its third semester.

Plus, with a new page on the calendar comes a fresh roster of beloved films coming to streaming, including three of our favorite Sandra Bullock movies, a classic Drew Barrymore rom-com and one of the '90s most beloved film franchises that will have you quacking all weekend long.

Ah, so much nostalgia, so little time. SO what are you waiting for? Check out our viewing recommendations for Labor Day Weekend. Stay safe and entertained, which will be easy to do with this stacked lineup...