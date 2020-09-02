Chadwick BosemanEd SheeranEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

Treat Yourself To Sephora's Labor Day Deals

Shop make-up, perfume and more at a discount, plus check out this free shipping coupon code.

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 02, 2020 6:39 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShopShop Sales
E-Comm: Sephora Labor Day dealsE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With the upcoming three day weekend, you have all the more time to shop, and Sephora has some great deals going on. You can find steep discounts on your favorite brands like Marc Jacobs, Too Faced and more right now.

Below, shop some of our favorite sale finds from Sephora, from perfumes to eyeshadows. You can also currently get free shipping on all orders using the code FREESHIP, plus extended returns.

read
Best Dyson Deals Happening Now

Marc Jacobs Beauty 3-Piece Eye Bestsellers Set

If you've been wanting to try out Marc Jacobs makeup, here's your perfect chance to do so. You'll receive a Petite Highliner Gel Eye Crayon, a Fineliner Ultra-Skinny Gel Eye Crayon
and a Petite Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara in this bestsellers set.

$35
$18
Sephora

T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Set

Invest in a new curling iron with this wand set that comes with three different barrels. You can achieve so many looks.

$300
$250
Sephora

Trending Stories

1

Winston Duke Recalls What Chadwick Boseman Told Him at Marvel Audition

2

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Have Been Dating for "Several Months"

3

Aubrey O'Day Slams "Sick" and "Degrading" Comments About Her Body

Givenchy Dahlia Divin Eau de Parfum

This warm and spicy fragrance is a great buy for fall. It has notes of white orange blossom tea, apricot, jasmine and white musk.

 

$111
$83
Sephora

Too Faced Peach Perfect Mattifying Setting Powder – Peaches and Cream Collection

How sweet is the packaging of this setting powder? It's mattifying and a has a universal peach tint to brighten your skin. 

$33
$20
Sephora

KVD Vegan Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick

You're getting a great deal on these liquid lipsticks. Although they have a matte finish, they are moisturizing with vitamin E and sunflower seed wax.

$20
$5
Sephora

COVER FX Power Play Concealer

Get 16 hours of coverage with this crease-proof, transfer-proof concealer. It promises to defend your skin from pollution. 

$30
$15
Sephora

Too Faced Shake Your Palm Palms Mini Eye Shadow Palette – Peaches and Cream Collection

How perfect are the colors in this eye shadow palette? It comes with matte, shimmer and pearl-finish shades and is is infused with peach and sweet fig milk for a peachy scent.

$25
$15
Sephora

COVER FX Power Play Foundation

This cult-favorite foundation is long-lasting with a matte finish. It comes in a ton of shades to find your perfect fit.

$44
$22
Sephora

Too Faced Sugar Peach Face & Eye Palette - Peaches and Cream Collection

You can use these face and eye shades wet or dry for an intense or soft look. 

$44
$27
Sephora

Viktor&Rolf BONBON

This scent in an adorable bottle is almost good enough to eat. It has notes of caramel, mandarin and orange blossom.

 

$115
$98
Sephora

Guerlain Maxilash Volumizing and Curling Mascara

This mascara in an elegant tube with a classic wand volumizes and curls your lashes. 

$33
$23
Sephora

Up next, shop Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty deal of the day: 50% off KKW Beauty eyeshadow palettes. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Winston Duke Recalls What Chadwick Boseman Told Him at Marvel Audition

2

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Have Been Dating for "Several Months"

3

Aubrey O'Day Slams "Sick" and "Degrading" Comments About Her Body

4
Exclusive

The Meaning Behind Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner's "Feel Me" Cameos

5

See Kim Kardashian Give Birth to Kylie Jenner in Kanye West Video