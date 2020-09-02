Grey's Anatomy Is Finally Returning To Production

The wait for a return to Grey Sloan Memorial continues, but at least we've now got a light at the end of the tunnel.
Grey's Anatomy is reportedly planning to return to production in Los Angeles on Sept. 8. According to Deadline, a table read is set for Thursday, Sept. 3, but there's still no word on when the show might return to our screens.
The medical drama, which is heading into its 17th season, was one of the first shows to shut production down in early March with only 21 out of 25 episodes filmed for season 16. The episode that became the finale still managed to end with a few cliffhangers, including Owen (Kevin McKidd) discovering that Teddy (Kim Raver) had been cheating on him with Tom (Greg Germann) while DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) finally asked Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) for some help.
Showrunner Krista Vernoff told E! News that Grey's was mostly scrapping its planned season 16 ending and has since confirmed that the pandemic will be addressed on screen.
Vernoff told THR that her writers, especially the doctors in the room, convinced her that they had to tackle the pandemic when she initially believed they didn't need to.
"[The writers] really convinced me that it would be irresponsible to not. To be kind of the biggest medical show and ignore the biggest medical story of the century felt irresponsible to them to the medical community," she said. "These doctors are traumatized. They are not trained or wired to hold the hands of dying people all day who are alone without their families."
Vernoff also said she believed Grey's had a leg up on many other shows because her characters already wear a lot of masks.
"You can't be in a hospital without a mask right now," she pointed out. "So that's actually gonna, I think, allow us to get back to work safely before some other shows can."
Grey's has also already mastered the art of getting sexy without actual kissing.
"Obviously, you can't have people making out, but there's been a lot of sex on Grey's Anatomy that doesn't involve kissing," she told THR. "There's a lot of sexy lifting of clothes, and pulling down of clothes, and taking off of things, and standing behind a person in a sexy way. There's a lot of ways to skin a cat, so to speak."
Hopefully, all of this means that we'll be seeing Grey's back on our screens sooner rather than later, though currently, ABC's falls schedule only includes unscripted shows.
Grey's Anatomy airs on ABC.