Grey's Anatomy Is Finally Returning To Production

The wait for a return to Grey Sloan Memorial continues, but at least we've now got a light at the end of the tunnel.

Grey's Anatomy is reportedly planning to return to production in Los Angeles on Sept. 8. According to Deadline, a table read is set for Thursday, Sept. 3, but there's still no word on when the show might return to our screens.

The medical drama, which is heading into its 17th season, was one of the first shows to shut production down in early March with only 21 out of 25 episodes filmed for season 16. The episode that became the finale still managed to end with a few cliffhangers, including Owen (Kevin McKidd) discovering that Teddy (Kim Raver) had been cheating on him with Tom (Greg Germann) while DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) finally asked Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) for some help.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff told E! News that Grey's was mostly scrapping its planned season 16 ending and has since confirmed that the pandemic will be addressed on screen.