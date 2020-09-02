Watch Will Smith Break Down His "Secret" to Acting

He's always keeping it fresh!

Will Smith is one of the most prolific actors of this generation. Partly because he always knows when its time to pivot and change up his act. From his breakout role in the popular '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to his dozens of dramatic roles throughout the years, he's always focused on perfecting his craft and making sure he's never stale.

Finally, Will sat down with Angela Rye to share exactly what he believes is the secret sauce to being one of the biggest actors in Hollywood. Angela hosts a podcast series called On One where she learns how to do different careers from those who have mastered them. So, of course, when it comes to acting, she had to call up her long time friend Will to get his secrets.

He started off by first sharing his definition for acting. "Acting is performing actions," he shared. "You learn how to simulate in an authentic way the reaction to the fantasy circumstances that have been presented."