RHOC Season 15 Trailer Has Shannon Beador With Coronavirus, a New Housewife & Lots of Drama!

There's a new Housewife (and a pandemic) in Orange County.
Bravo just released the new trailer for season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County and the action-packed video shows the ladies grappling with lots of drama, a new cast mate and the deadly coronovirus pandemic.
Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter are all back for the new season, which also welcomes Elizabeth Lyn Vargas to the scene.
"I'm excited for 2020!" Shannon says at the start of the video before her family is stricken by COVID-19 (earlier this year, Shannon revealed that she and her three daughters, Stella, Sophie and Adeline, had tested positive for COVID-19). After complaining about being "a statistic for corona-f--king-virus," Shannon can be seen doing breathing treatments. "They've shut the entire f--king country down!" she later says.
The RHOC cameras also break the fourth wall by showing crew members shutting down production as the pandemic sweeps O.C.
The trailer also features Kelly planning her wedding to fiancé Rick Leventhal, Braunwyn's son trying out drag and Gina navigating her relationship with ex-husband and father of her children Matt Kirschenheiter.
As for the drama, Braunwyn is seen screaming, "These woman are horrible! They lie to each other all the time!" before Shannon confronts Braunwyn at an event with, "Don't you dare accuse me of something I did!"
At the same event, Gina screams at Braunwyn, "Wake up! You're a sloppy Chihuahua!"
As for the newest RHOC Housewife, Shannon claims in the vid, "Elizabeth Vargas is kinda fun!"
Elizabeth later confesses, "Jimmy and I have a very intimate relationship, we just don't have sex."
Check out all the season 15 drama above before The Real Housewives of Orange County's premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo!
Season 15 marks the first season of RHOC without original cast member Vicki Gunvalson, who announced in January 2020 that she was leaving the franchise after 14 years (and after being demoted from Housewife to "friend of" the cast).
One day later, longtime RHOC star Tamra Judge also announced her exit. "It's been a wild 12 years," she wrote on Instagram earlier this year. "But it's time for me to move on. Im sad to go but I'm very excited about my future."
Catch up on previous seasons of RHOC on Peacock starting Sunday, Sept. 20.
