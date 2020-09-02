TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio Shares the Sweet Story Behind Her Dunkin' Collab

Charli D'Amelio just received a sweet treat from Dunkin'.
The 16-year-old TikTok star has partnered with the coffee company to announce a new drink in her honor called "The Charli." Fans will be able to order the drink—a Dunkin' Cold Brew with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl—nationwide for a limited time starting Wednesday, Sept. 2.
"Why I partnered with Dunkin'," Charli, whose sister is TikTok's Dixie D'Amelio, told E! News exclusively in the video above, "is because I can think back and remember the times that I would go with my dad and my sister to Dunkin' to get donuts when we were little."
Charli shared the exciting news with her 27.7 million fans on Instagram. "DREAMS DO COME TRUEEE!!" she wrote. "Can't believe 'The Charli' is on the @dunkin menu."
As fans may know, Charli was a competitive dancer for a decade before rising to fame on TikTok, where she has amassed over 84 million followers. Now, Dunkin' is giving Charli's fans an opportunity to meet the talented teen and possibly get some tips from the social media star.
The Charli x Dunkin' contest launches Wednesday, Sept. 9, inviting her fans to post a picture on Instagram recreating a memorable moment of Charli and her beloved Dunkin' coffee using #CharliXDunkinContest.
Then on Sept. 19, National Dance Day, five lucky winners will be selected for a virtual hangout with Charli. During the meeting, they might even get a few pointers from Charli on how to make their videos go viral, just like her.
Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship at Dunkin', shared her excitement about the brand's partnership with Charli in a press release on Wednesday. "This is the partnership fans have been rooting for since Charli first danced onto TikTok with her Dunkin' Cold Brew in hand," the statement read. "Charli is one of our biggest fans and the feeling is mutual. We're thrilled to finally make it official and make it easy for people to run on Dunkin' just like Charli."