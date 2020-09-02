Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Reveals Whether She'd Work With Hannah Ferrier Again

You better shape up or ship out.

For an exclusive chat with E! News, Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn opened up about this season's turnover rate, including the firing of Hannah Ferrier. As Below Deck Med fans may recall, season five has featured second stewardess Lara Flumiani quitting The Wellington and the firings of chef Kiko Lorran and the show's longtime Chief Stewardess.

However, as Captain Sandy noted to E!, that's completely normal for the yachting industry.

"Imagine walking in my shoes, it was challenging," the Bravo personality said of the staffing drama this season. "The Maritime industry has a certain standard…My number one priority is the client."

According to the seasoned captain, there was one charter season where she went through four chefs. While turnover may be expected in the yachting industry, Hannah's departure was a shock for many fans.

During an August episode of the upstairs-downstairs reality show, viewers watched as Captain Sandy fired Hannah after undeclared Valium and a CBD pen were found among her belongings. Hannah has since told E! that she feels her firing "was handled in a very poor way."