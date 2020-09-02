NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Is Engaged to Girlfriend Brittany Matthews: See Her Massive Diamond Ring

When it comes to love, Patrick Mahomes just scored a touchdown—because he's engaged!

Sept. 1 was a very special day for the 24-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback as not only did he get his Super Bowl championship ring, but he also gave his longtime love, Brittany Matthews, an engagement ring.

The high school sweethearts announced their engagement news on social media, where Matthews gave fans a look at the athlete's flower-filled proposal decor inside Arrowhead Stadium. It looks like the athlete popped the question inside one of the suites at the Missouri stadium with help from a lit sign that read "WILL YOU MARRY ME."

"This happened today," Matthews wrote on her Instagram Story along with a snapshot of the decorated room.

The football pro also showed off the unmissable diamond ring now on her left hand. The bride-to-be also shared a picture of a romantic dinner table set up outside in celebration of the future husband and wife.