Dancing With the Stars Reveals the Cast for Season 29

The cast of season 29 of Dancing With the Stars was revealed on the Wednesday, Sept. 2 broadcast of Good Morning America.

By Lauren Piester Sep 02, 2020 12:20 PM
Ladies and gentlemen, we're about to find out if Carole Baskin can dance.

It's true: the Tiger King star is officially part of the season 29 cast of Dancing With the Stars, which was revealed in full on the Wednesday, Sept. 2 episode of Good Morning America

Before Wednesday, ABC had only confirmed that Kaitlyn Bristowe and AJ McLean would be donning their dancing shoes. Now we know they'll be doing it at least six feet away from a truly wild list of fellow stars, including three Netflix reality stars, three athletes, several actors from beloved projects and one iconic rapper. 

Bristowe, McLean and Baskin will be joined by previously reported stars Chrishell Stause, Anne Heche and Vernon Davis, as well as Skai JacksonJohnny Weir, Nev Schulman, Jesse Metcalfe, Nelly, Justina Machado, Monica Aldama, Jeannie Mai and Charles Oakley.

Is this the most varied and most unexpected cast list the show has had in years? It's quite possible. 

photos
Meet the Cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 29

While the coronavirus pandemic will force all stars and pros to follow some strict rules about quarantining, the other big change this season has nothing to do with the pandemic. Long-time hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are out and Tyra Banks is in as the show's first solo host and has been promising "next level" changes to the series. 

ABC

Tyra is also the subject of its new key art, in which her lips have transformed into a disco ball. Tom Bergeron never once got to have disco lips.

Scroll down for the scoop on the full cast! 

Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Johnny Weir

Johnny Weir, 36, is an American figure skater and commentator who somehow has not competed on Dancing With the Stars yet. But that's about to change! 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Cincoro
Charles Oakley

Charles Oakley, 56, is a former NBA superstar who recently appeared in the docuseries The Last Dance

John Lamparski/WireImage
Nev Schulman

Nev Schulman, 35, is best known as host and executive producer of Catfish

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Nelly

Rapper, actor, and entrepreneur Nelly, 45, will be competing for the mirrorball trophy this season. 

Allister Foster/Crown Media United States LLC
Jesse Metcalfe

The 41-year-old actor starred on Desperate Housewives and Dallas before becoming a prolific star of Hallmark Channel movies. 

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jeannie Mai

Jeannie Mai, 41, is best known as one of the hosts of The Real and a sideline correspondent on ABC's Holey Moley.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Justina Machado

One Day At a Time star Justina Machado, 47, will be dancing in season 29.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Skai Jackson

Jackson is an 18-year-old former Disney Channel star and is best known for playing Zuri Ross on Jessie and Bunk'd

Netflix
Monica Aldama

The head coach of the Navarro College cheerleading team and star of Netflix's Cheer is officially part of the season 29 cast. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Vernon Davis

The former NFL player and Super Bowl champion will be suiting up and putting on his dancing shoes. 

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment
Kaitlyn Bristowe

The 35-year-old Canadian reality star, podcast host, and entrepreneur was the first (and so far, only) cast member to be confirmed. Chris Harrison gave her the good news during an interview after her episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever! She was on season 19 of The Bachelor and starred in season 11 of The Bachelorette

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
AJ McClean

The 42-year-old Backstreet Boys star has officially joined season 29, following in the footsteps of his bandmate Nick Carter and fellow boybanders Joey Fatone, Drew Lachey and Nick Lachey. On Aug. 24, he posted a video on Instagram about his workout progress, and explained that he's getting "prepared and ready for what's to come in the next few weeks" though he couldn't say exactly what it is that's coming. "A lot of surprises from me," he said. "I can't tell you guys exactly what yet, but I'm doing this for two reasons. One, to get in the best shape of my life and to be healthy and to be happy, physically and mentally and emotionally, and there's something else coming up. Can't tell you what it is, but believe me, you'll know why based on that." 

Netflix
Carole Baskin

Baskin, 59, made headlines earlier this year when she was one of the subjects of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King. She owns her own zoo and was accused by Joe Exotic of killing her ex-husband. She's also a YouTuber. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Chrishell Stause

Stause, 39, is a real estate agent and one of the stars of Netflix's Selling Sunset. She's made headlines lately due to season three's portrayal of her divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley.

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute
Anne Heche

The 51-year-old actress was recently known for roles on Chicago P.D., The Brave, and Quantico

Dancing With the Stars will premiere Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

