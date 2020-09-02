Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Randall Emmett

Lala Kent is going to be a mom!

The Vanderpump Rules star is expecting her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett, the couple announced on their Give Them Lala ... with Randall podcast on Wednesday, Sept. 2. "I'm like shaking right now because I can't believe that it's a real life thing," a tearful Lala said on the podcast. "I'm really emotional...let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it's very much happy tears."

Lala went on to note that it's her 30th birthday and she "can't think of any other way to celebrate." The Bravo star shared that for her birthday she had the "best gift" given to her. "My body also helped out too," Lala said. "I am pregnant."

The reality star told podcast listeners that she's "so excited" and she feels "very maternal and motherly." This exciting news comes exactly two years after producer Randall, who shares two kids with ex Ambyr Childers, proposed to Lala.