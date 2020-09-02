Erika Jayne and Denise Richards Face Off Over Threesome Comment in RHOBH Reunion Sneak Peek

It's an Erika Jayne-Denise Richards face-off.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at part one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, which airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo, and things are tense to say the least. The preview begins with host Andy Cohen bringing up a particularly sensitive topic.

"I want to ask Erika about a comment she made on the show," Cohen says. "People were very upset by, on social media, when you said that perhaps Denise's daughters already knew something..."

Cohen is of course referencing earlier this season when Denise chastised her co-stars for talking about threesomes during a barbecue where her teenage daughters were present and overheard their conversation.

"I think if your 14-year-old daughter is asking you 'Mom, what is a threesome?' or 'Why were you guys talking about that?'" Dort Kemsley says in a flashback clip and Erika responds, "They already know if they haven't had one already."

In reply to Andy's question, Erika defends herself in the preview saying, "That comment was about teenagers and not about her daughters. And it is true, teenagers have sex. They have gay sex, straight sex, threesomes. That's what's happening. Stop the false outrage."