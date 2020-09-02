Rare Beauty Review: How Selena Gomez's Makeup Line Really Holds Up

When you're ready, come and get it...

After much anticipation, Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty is finally hitting the market.

The 28-year-old star is hoping to make an impact in the beauty industry with her line's unique vision, which she recently explained highlights community and mental health just as much as it does the glam.

"I love imperfection," Selena said during a press conference with E! News and other reporters. "There's complete beauty in that."

For the pop star, diving into beauty meant far more to her than slapping her name on something. "It should be an accessory and it should be something you are proud of wearing—highlighting what makes you feel beautiful," she described, adding, "The whole reason why I wanted to create Rare was to kind of challenge the beauty space. I didn't want to be just a celebrity attaching her name to something because that's definitely not my style. I would feel very disingenuous."