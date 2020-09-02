12 Fascinating Facts About Terry Bradshaw

This is how they became the Bradshaw bunch!

Former NFL star, current sportscaster and the newest E! reality star Terry Bradshaw is a man of variety. Not only is the former Super Bowl champion one of the greatest athletes to ever take the field, but he's also starred in movies with Matthew McConaughey and so much more.

His new E! series launches on Sept. 17, and before it does, we've compiled so moments of his life that are pretty fun and even more surprising. You never know what to expect with Terry, and the same can be said for his new E! show as well.

"You never know what's gonna happen in life," Terry shared about the new E! show. "The one thing you can always count on is family." It's always a mystery with Terry and his family, but we're excited to see what they have in store this year.