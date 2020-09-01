Chadwick BosemanEd SheeranEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

Friday Night Lights Cast Has a Virtual Reunion for a Good Cause

Connie Britton, Adrianne Palicki, Scott Porter and more join Friday Night Lights stars come together in a virtual video to support a good cause. See the video!

"Check yourself!"

And no, not before you wreck yourself. What Connie Britton, Adrianne Palicki, Scott Porter and more Friday Night Lights stars are encouraging is that all U.S. citizens of voting age double-check that they're registered to vote in the upcoming November elections. 

The actors shared this important message in a video filmed virtually and shared on their social media accounts. Connie captioned the reunion, "Check yourself! #FNL style!
CHECK IT: Check your registration. KNOW IT: Find out what's on your ballot. DO IT: Come up with your voting plan - are you voting by mail? Do you know where your polling station is? Recruit friends & family to vote with you - remember, the earlier you vote, the better!"

It appears that some of the cast was unable to join their co-stars for the video. Many of the fans were disappointed to note the absence of Minka Kelly and Taylor Kitsch

But fans of the series were more than happy to see Connie and the rest of the gang. As one Instagram user commented, "This video will single handedly be responsible for sustaining me through the remainder of 2020. Clear eyes, full hearts."

If this reunion has you missing the Friday Night Lights and all the drama it comes with, then look no further, because there's a Labor Day weekend marathon of the entire series starting Friday, Sept. 4 at 6 a.m. local time on E! 

And if you want to catch up on the show before then, head on over to Peacock to stream all five seasons, along with other fan-favorites like Parks and RecreationParenthood and more.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

