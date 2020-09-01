Read Timothée Chalamet's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to "Inspiring" Friend Zendaya

Who wouldn't want a friend like Timothée Chalamet?

The 24-year-old actor proved he's a true pal by sending a very special message to Zendaya in honor of her 24th birthday.

"Happy birthday to one of the most inspiring people I've met on my short journey," the Oscar-nominated star tweeted. "Someone with the strongest ethical character, and a moral compass that is in harmony with a totally fearless creative abandon. Happy birthday @Zendaya, hope your day is beautiful, friend.."

The sweet note should come as no surprise to their fans. As noted, the two are friends. But if you think they only hang out on red carpets or at fancy parties, think again. Earlier this year, for instance, a fan spotted the duo shopping at Bed, Bath & Beyond in New York.

In addition to being pals, the Call Me by Your Name celeb and the Euphoria actress are co-stars. They're set to appear in the movie Dune later this year.