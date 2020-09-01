Bachelor Nation's Taylor Nolan Says She's Exploring "Poly-Type Relationships"

Taylor Nolan's journey to find love continues.

The Bachelor alum gave fans an update on her current relationship status during the Aug. 31 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever!. When asked about her love life, the therapist told Chris Harrison she's "pretty single and safely mingling."

"It's been a really interesting last kind of two and a half-ish years of experimenting and of exploring kind of what kind of a relationship I want to be in," she said. "So, I've definitely kind of experimented more with poly-type relationships. And love doesn't have to present itself in this fairy-tale, heterosexual, non-monogamous dynamic. Like, it can look many different ways."

"You know, if you're hot, you're hot," she added. "Like, trans people are hot, non-binary people are hot, men are hot, women are hot. Like, it's a full spectrum of attractiveness."

Harrison then asked the season 21 star if she's dating anyone.

"No, no," she replied, "but, you know, that's what vibrators are for."

Although, she did post a video of herself kissing someone to Instagram last week and wrote "happy place."