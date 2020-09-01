Dr. Terry Dubrow Invents a Surgical Technique to Save a Botched Patient's Breasts

Annie just wanted a healthier and happier life.

On Monday, Aug. 31's episode of Botched, new patient Annie turned to doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif after three breast surgeries left her with melting mounds. As the California resident detailed to the Botched camera, after being diagnosed with diabetes at 34, she made the decision to undergo a gastric bypass surgery.

Thanks to the procedure, Annie was able to lose 100 pounds within six months. Unfortunately, the rapid weight loss resulted in Annie's breasts essentially vanishing. Thus, Annie underwent breast surgery, but was left with disastrous results.

Per the new patient, she went on to have two other unsuccessful surgeries.

"It's been so long trying to make it so that I'm healthier and happier with my body," a tearful Annie lamented in a confessional. "And, as every step I take forward, I seem like I get thrown back 10 more."

As she continued, Annie revealed that she was ready to be done with surgery after one last boob job.