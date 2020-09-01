20 Times Terry Bradshaw Has Been the Ultimate Girl Dad

NFL legend. TV personality. Girl dad.

You may not realize this, but all of these epithets describe national treasure Terry Bradshaw. While Terry may be best known for being a Super Bowl champion and co-hosting Fox NFL Sunday, his best role to date is being a dad to daughters Erin and Rachel.

Terry is also a stepdad to wife Tammy's daughter from another relationship, named Lacey Luttrull.

In fact, it's Lacey who declared the following in The Bradshaw Bunch supertease: "Having Terry Bradshaw as your dad is crazy."

Speaking of The Bradshaw Bunch, the E! docu-series, which is premiering Thursday, Sept. 17 at 9 p.m., will showcase the best of Terry's girl dad moments.

In an August teaser for The Bradshaw Bunch, Terry made it clear that he'll do anything for his daughters.

"You never know what's gonna happen in life," Terry noted in the footage. "The one thing you can always count on is family."