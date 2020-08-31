Channing Tatum Makes for a Magical Princess When Revealing His Children’s Book

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Channing Tatum is adding some serious magic to the week.

On Monday, Aug. 31, the Hollywood actor took to Instagram and revealed the latest project he's been working on. As it turns out, his youngest fans are going to love this news.

"Guys, I don't know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine," Channing shared when announcing his new children's book. "I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter's room. And I ended up finding my inner child."

"So this is what I created for my little girl," he continued. "From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading."

Titled The One and Only Sparkella, Channing's picture book debut is described as "a charming ode to self-esteem and the love between a father and daughter." And with a growing daughter named Everly at home, there's no denying where some of the inspiration came from.