These Crazy Facts About Rihanna & Robert Downey Jr. From 10 Things You Don't Know May Shock You

Rihanna and Robert Downey Jr. have more in common than you think.

Both are superstars in their own right, having earned millions of dollars and a multitude of awards throughout their respective careers—RiRi as a triple threat with a hugely successful makeup company; RDJ as one of the biggest actors of this generation—and we wanted to learn a little more about each celeb.

Thankfully, we didn't have to do the digging on our own since Rihanna and Downey were featured on tonight's brand new episodes of 10 Things You Don't Know.

If you're not familiar with the E! series, each episode highlights a celebrity and counts down the 10 most unique, unbelievable and surprising facts about that person. So far, we've learned that the scent of Lady Gaga's first perfume was inspired by blood and semen, that Tiffany Haddish may or may not have killed a man with her "deadly ass," and so much more.

In honor of the latest 10 Things You Don't Know, we gathered the most fascinating facts about both Rihanna and Robert Downey Jr. Keep scrolling to have your mind blown!