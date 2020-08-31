Gigi Hadid Reveals How Far Along She Is in Her Pregnancy

The countdown to motherhood is on!

Although it may seem like yesterday when Gigi Hadid was confirming her pregnancy news to Jimmy Fallon, the truth is the supermodel has just a few more weeks to go before becoming a mom.

On Aug. 31, Gigi took to Instagram and shared even more photos from her unforgettable maternity photoshoot. Along the way, the 25-year-old couldn't help but reveal how far along she is.

"33 weeks," the mom-to-be wrote to her followers while showcasing her baby bump.

Like so many pop culture fans, many of Gigi's famous friends couldn't help but share their excitement on recent Instagram photos.

"Almost time!" Ashley Graham replied in the comments section. Vanessa Hudgens and Tess Holliday both separately added, "So Beautiful." Even Gigi's mom Yolanda Hadid couldn't help but post some of the images on her page. "The precious cycle of life…" she wrote with a heart emoji.