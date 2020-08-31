MTV VMAsChadwick BosemanEmma RobertsPhotosVideos

Gigi Hadid Reveals How Far Along She Is in Her Pregnancy

After sharing more photos from her maternity photoshoot, Gigi Hadid revealed how far along she is in her pregnancy journey.

The countdown to motherhood is on!

Although it may seem like yesterday when Gigi Hadid was confirming her pregnancy news to Jimmy Fallon, the truth is the supermodel has just a few more weeks to go before becoming a mom.

On Aug. 31, Gigi took to Instagram and shared even more photos from her unforgettable maternity photoshoot. Along the way, the 25-year-old couldn't help but reveal how far along she is.

"33 weeks," the mom-to-be wrote to her followers while showcasing her baby bump.

Like so many pop culture fans, many of Gigi's famous friends couldn't help but share their excitement on recent Instagram photos.

"Almost time!" Ashley Graham replied in the comments section. Vanessa Hudgens and Tess Holliday both separately added, "So Beautiful." Even Gigi's mom Yolanda Hadid couldn't help but post some of the images on her page. "The precious cycle of life…" she wrote with a heart emoji.

Back in April, Gigi confirmed she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day," she shared. 

And while she's been trying to keep a low-profile during her pregnancy, the model has shared some very special maternity photos with fans. Keep scrolling to see the best below.

Pregnancy Glow

With just weeks to go in her pregnancy journey, Gigi Hadid showcased photos from an unforgettable photoshoot on social media. 

Supermama

With her experience modeling for the most prestigious publications, it should come as no surprise that Gigi glows in her maternity photoshoot. 

Almost Here

"33 weeks," Gigi captioned her latest photoshoot that included makeup from Maybelline Global Makeup Artist, Erin Parsons.

Model Mama

In April, Gigi confirmed she was expecting a baby with Zayn Malik. "Obviously, you know, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms," she told Jimmy Fallon. "But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."

A Mother's Love

This wasn't your average shoot. "I loved it," Gigi wrote on Twitter after being asked by a fan about her experience. "I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me." However, Gigi acknowledged it "was definitely more tiring than working normally."

Maternity Moments

"Cherishing this time," Gigi on Instagram alongside just some of the many snapshots taken by Luigi Murenu and Iango Henzi of Luigi and Iango. "Appreciate all the love & well wishes. Will never forget creating these special images with my friends @luigiandiango @gabriellak_j @erinparsonsmakeup Thank you. I love you!" 

