Complete List of MTV VMAs Winners
The Haunting of Bly Manor Finally Gets a Premiere Date and a Creepy Teaser

The Haunting of Bly Manor is finally coming to Netflix this October and it looks spooky AF.

The Haunting of Bly ManorNetflix

Get ready to get spooked once again. 

The Haunting of Bly Manor is coming to Netflix on Oct. 9 and a creepy new teaser promises we're in for another round of sleepless nights in the very best way. 

The follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House leaves the Crain family behind but features some of the same cast and some newcomers as it retells the Henry James novella The Turn of the Screw. It's about a governess who goes to take care of two children and begins to believe their house is very haunted. We're just going to assume right now that the house actually is haunted, but that's just a guess. 

Hill House stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Katie Siegel and Catherine Parker are all back for another round, and they're joined by Rahul Kohli, T'Nia Miller, Amelia Eve and Tahirah Sharif with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Amelie Smith as the children. 

Watch the teaser below! (Beware the spooky child singing.) 

The Haunting of Hill House followed the Crain family in two different time periods as their experiences at the haunted Hill House traumatized them both as children and as adults. 

Pedretti, Siegel, Jackson-Cohen and Thomas all starred alongside Michiel Huisman, Elizabeth Reaser and Carla Gugino

The story of the Crains may be over, but a new story is just beginning. Find out everything we know about it below! 

Netflix
From Hill House to Bly Manor

We may have had to say goodbye to the Crain family at the end of season one of The Haunting of Hill House, but the show itself continues on with The Haunting of Bly Manor, a new adaptation of another famous ghost story previously adapted into multiple movies and even episodes of other TV shows, like Star Trek: Voyager. The newest film version of the story, titled The Turning, will be released in January 2020. 

Dover Thrift Editions
The Turn of the Screw

Bly Manor comes from the 1898 Henry James novella The Turn of the Screw, which is about a governess who, while taking care of two children at Bly Manor, becomes convinced that the place is haunted. The children, Miles and Flora, who creator Mike Flanagan describes as "critical" characters, will be played by newcomers Benjamin Ainsworth and Amelie Smith

Flanagan has slowly been releasing more and more information about the cast and what to expect this season, so see below for the ever-growing cast! 

Netflix
The Story

Here's Netflix's official description: "After an au pair's tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate's chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T'Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn't mean gone.

Netflix
Victoria Pedretti

Victoria Pedretti, also the star of season two of You, will return to the series as Dani, "a governess who takes care of two very unusual children." In Hill House, she played Nell Crain. 

Netflix
Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Jackson-Cohen returns to the series to play a guy called Peter Quint, who he describes as "a sort of charming young man who lives at Bly. He makes life very difficult for everyone there." He previously played Luke Crain, twin brother of Nell Crain. 

Netflix
Henry Thomas

Henry Thomas, who played the father of the Crain family in season one, will be back for Bly Manor as Henry Wingrave, owner of the estate. 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Kate Siegel

Kate Siegel, who played Theo Crain in season one, returns to play...a mystery. "The Haunting wouldn't be The Haunting without fan favorite Katie Siegel... and I'm elated to confirm that she'll be joining us at Bly Manor," Flanagan tweeted. Her role is still unknown. 

Netflix
Catherine Parker

Catherine Parker played ghost Poppy Hill in Hill House, and she's back for season two. "Almost a decade ago, I first worked with Catherine Parker on a tiny movie called Absentia. Last season, she was unforgettable as Poppy Hill... today, I'm thrilled to announce that she's joining us at Bly Manor," Flanagan wrote. Her role is also still unknown. 

Netflix
T'nia Miller

Bly Manor will be welcoming Years and Years star T'nia Miller as Hannah Grose, the housekeeper. 

Netflix
Rahul Kohli

iZombie and Supergirl star Rahul Kohli, who Flanagan deems "remarkably charming" will be playing Owen. According to Deadline, he will reportedly be playing "a small town guy with a worldly mindset, who has returned to the country to take care of his ailing mother." He works as the chef. 

Netflix
Amelia Eve

Amelia Eve will be playing Jamie, the groundskeeper. 

Netflix
Tahirah Sharif

Tahirah Sharif plays Rebecca Jessel, the children's former governess. 

Netflix
Amelie Bea Smith

Amelie Bea Smith, 9, plays Flora Wingrave, one of the children Dani is sent to look after at Bly Manor. 

Netflix
Benjamin Evan Ainsworth

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, 11, plays Miles, Flora's brother. 

The Haunting of Bly Manor premieres Oct. 9 on Netflix. 

