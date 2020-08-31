Brie Bella Cuddles Baby Buddy in New Photos: See His Cutest Pics So Far

Bonding with Buddy.

Brie Bella took to Instagram on Monday, Aug. 31 to share a series of photos with her newborn son, Buddy Danielson. The Total Bellas star captioned the three adorable snapshots—all of which show Brie gently cradling her sleeping little one—"Me and my boy," paired with a blue heart emoji.

The sweet selfies come several weeks after Brie welcomed her second child with husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson), and just days after the couple revealed his name and shared the first official photo of him on Instagram.

Brie has also shown her fans photos of Buddy and his big sister, three-year-old Birdie Danielson. It's clear that the reality TV personality is loving all of the family time!

The same could be said for Brie's twin sister, Nikki Bella. She and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, just a day before Buddy was born.

"It's a boy," Brie wrote on Instagram following Buddy's birth on Aug. 1. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"