Kobe Bryant Fans Upset Over His Absence From MTV VMAs In Memoriam Tribute

Gone but never forgotten.

On Aug. 30, the 2020 MTV VMAs honored artists across the country for an incredible year in the music industry. During the award show, the program offered an In Memoriam segment to celebrate the lives of the stars who recently passed away. Travis Barker introduced the segment on Sunday and while the tribute primarily focused on honoring the lives of musicians, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman and Glee actress Naya Rivera were also mentioned.

After seeing the tribute, many fans expressed their outrage over the fact that Kobe Bryant's life was not celebrated among the other stars in the segment. The NBA star died in a tragic helicopter accident alongside his daughter Gianna Bryant in January.

"Who at the #VMAs forgot to include Kobe Bryant in the In Memoriam section?!?" one social media user tweeted. "You added Naya and Chadwick, you weren't sticking to just music."