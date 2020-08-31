Chadwick Boseman Honored by Oprah Winfrey, Robert Downey Jr. and More Stars During Touching Tribute

Others, like Winfrey, acknowledged his heroism in real life amid his secret health battle. "The way he handled his life and managing cancer with such humility and grace and dignity lets us all know that he truly was a superhero," she said. "He will be remembered, cherished and loved in our hearts, not just for what he was able to offer on film, but what he was able to give as a human being. And it's not just a loss that we're feeling. We're going to feel his absence."

The media mogul added, "I say that he was a star, but also a shooting star because he lived in his life in such a way that forever kids who see him in that Black Panther role see a reflection of themselves embodied in everything that he intended. They get to dream about and wish about and make wishes on that shooting star that was Chadwick Boseman."

As his Black Panther co-star Winston Duke movingly said, "You were the last person I thought would leave us. You were the last person I thought could leave us so soon. Not just my friend, not just my hero, you were my superhero. You were my Black Panther."

"I didn't have enough time with Chadwick," Don Cheadle echoed. "It's a statement that I know everyone is making and everyone can make because he was here far too short a time...He'd go out of his way to let you know that he loved you and how he felt about you and that's just a rare quality."