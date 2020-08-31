Prince Harry Reveals His Adorable Nickname for His Son Archie

It looks like Prince Harry is already starting to pass down his love of rugby to his son Archie Harrison.

The Duke of Sussex expressed his desire to start introducing his 15-month-old firstborn to the sport during a video call with members of the Rugby Football League. The topic came up after League legend Ellery Hanley asked Harry how he's been enjoying his time in the U.S.

"Loving it. It's fantastic," he replied. "Probably what I need is a few, like, mini rugby balls that I can then get Archie involved with the game. Because at the moment, it's impossible to find any."

Harry, who recently moved into a new home in Santa Barbara, Calif. with Meghan Markle and Archie, acknowledged he is "fortunate enough" to have "a little space outside," especially amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"So, I need to get him playing some Rugby League," he added. "I'm just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son be able to be outside because I know that so many people just haven't had that opportunity in the last five months."