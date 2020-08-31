Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Are Expecting a Baby Boy: Look Back at Their Romance

And baby makes three!

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are expecting a baby boy, the stars confirmed on Instagram late Sunday, Aug. 30. "Me...and my two favorite guys," the American Horror Story actress wrote on the social media platform alongside photos with Hedlund and her baby bump. Reports of the 29-year-old star's pregnancy first surfaced in June 2020 after Emma's mom, Kelly Cunningham, appeared to confirm the news on Instagram, thanking followers for their well wishes.

While Emma and Garrett, 35, did not comment at the time, it seems as though the couple is now ready to share their baby joy with the world. This will be the first child for the stars, who first started dating in early 2019. The duo first sparked romance speculation after her split from her long-term boyfriend, Evan Peters.

A source close to Emma confirmed to E! News in March 2019 that the former couple "broke off their engagement," ending their five-year relationship shortly after Valentine's Day.