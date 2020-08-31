BREAKING

Complete List of MTV VMAs Winners
MTV VMAsChadwick BosemanPhotosVideos

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Are Expecting a Baby Boy: Look Back at Their Romance

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund confirmed they're having a son. Scroll on to revisit their relationship from the first romance rumors to their baby announcement.

By Jess Cohen Aug 31, 2020 2:31 PMTags
Emma RobertsCouplesGarrett HedlundCelebrities
Related: Emma Roberts Is Pregnant With First Child

And baby makes three!

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are expecting a baby boy, the stars confirmed on Instagram late Sunday, Aug. 30. "Me...and my two favorite guys," the American Horror Story actress wrote on the social media platform alongside photos with Hedlund and her baby bump. Reports of the 29-year-old star's pregnancy first surfaced in June 2020 after Emma's mom, Kelly Cunningham, appeared to confirm the news on Instagram, thanking followers for their well wishes.

While Emma and Garrett, 35, did not comment at the time, it seems as though the couple is now ready to share their baby joy with the world. This will be the first child for the stars, who first started dating in early 2019. The duo first sparked romance speculation after her split from her long-term boyfriend, Evan Peters.

A source close to Emma confirmed to E! News in March 2019 that the former couple "broke off their engagement," ending their five-year relationship shortly after Valentine's Day.

photos
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund: Romance Rewind

"They have had their ups and downs for a while now and were really trying to make it work," the insider shared with E! News at the time. "Their split was a long time coming."

As for Emma and Garrett, their romance was just heating up, but quickly turned into a serious relationship. Over the last year, they stars have been spotted out on a number of occasions showing sweet PDA. So, in celebration of the couple's exciting pregnancy news, let's take a look back at their relationship journey!

Trending Stories

1

Look Back at Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund's Romance

2

Why Adele Is Stirring Controversy With Her Latest Instagram Photo

3

Katy Perry's Latest Selfie Is an Unfiltered Look at Postpartum Life

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com
Romance Rumors

March 2019: Following Emma Roberts' breakup from longtime love Evan Peters, the actress started dating actor Garrett Hedlund. A source told E! News at the time that Emma and Garrett started spending time together in various "social settings," before things began to turn "romantic." The insider added, "They have gone on a few casual dates and are exploring a relationship, but it is definitely not anything serious yet."

Bruce/javiles/4CRNS / BACKGRID
Easter Celebration

April 2019: Emma and Garrett are spotted shopping for Easter baskets ahead of a holiday celebration.

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Summer Lovin'

August 2019: The new couple held hands while out together in Los Angeles, officially confirming their romance.

TheImageDirect.com
PDA

October 2019: The stars kept close while out for a bite to eat in Southern California.

Instagra
Baby on Board

June 2020: Reports surfaced stating Emma and Garrett are expecting their first child. The couple did not immediately comment on the speculation, but Emma's mom wrote on Instagram that she's "very excited" about her daughter's pregnancy.

Instagra
Expecting a Son

August 2020: Emma and Garrett officially confirm her pregnancy on Instagram. "Me...and my two favorite guys," Emma captioned her post with Garrett and her baby bump, hinting that they're expecting a son.

Trending Stories

1

Why Adele Is Stirring Controversy With Her Latest Instagram Photo

2

Look Back at Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund's Romance

3

Katy Perry's Latest Selfie Is an Unfiltered Look at Postpartum Life

4

Lady Gaga Makes MTV VMA History With First-Ever Tricon Award

5

Doja Cat Brings TikTok's Favorite Dance to the 2020 MTV VMAs