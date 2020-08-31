7 of the Most Memorable Moments From the 2020 MTV VMAs

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards took place Sunday, Aug. 30 and brought some of music's biggest stars to the Big Apple.
Lady Gaga was the most-awarded star of the night and took home five trophies. Not only did Mother Monster win Artist of the Year and the first-ever Tricon Award, but she and Ariana Grande also received three Moon Persons for their hit "Rain on Me." BTS followed closely behind with four wins, taking the title in categories like Best Pop and Best Group, and The Weeknd won the coveted Video of the Year Award along with the award for Best R&B. In addition, Doja Cat was named Push Best New Artist.
And while the event was certainly different this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic, it still had many of the fan-favorite elements viewers have grown to expect and love over the years. From the star-studded pre-show and the fabulous red carpet fashion to the powerful performances and the spectacular speeches, the big night had it all.
There were also several moving moments. For instance, Keke Palmer, who served as host, opened the show by dedicating the VMAs to Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday, Aug. 28 following a four-year battle with colon cancer. In addition, an In Memoriam tribute was held in honor of Naya Rivera, Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD and more stars who passed away over the past year.
For a recap of the big night and a look back at the major moments, read on below.
