Why Adele Is Stirring Controversy With Her Latest Instagram Photo

Adele's new look has people divided.

On Sunday, Aug. 30, the artist shared an Instagram post lamenting the cancellation of Notting Hill's Carnival, an annual event celebrating Caribbean and Black communities in the United Kingdom. She captioned the photo, "Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London."

In the picture, presumably taken at last year's celebration, the singer wore a bikini top with the Jamaican flag, black and white tye-dye leggings and yellow wings. She also had her hair in Bantu knots, a traditional African hairstyle.

Despite Adele's good intentions, people across social media took issue with the star's appearance in the picture, accusing her of cultural appropriation.

One Twitter user remarked, "If 2020 couldn't get anymore bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for. This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic. Hate to see it."