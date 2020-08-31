Lady Gaga Makes MTV VMA History With First-Ever Tricon Award

Paws up, little Monsters, because Lady Gaga has made history as the honoree of a first-ever award.

On Sunday, Aug. 30, Mother Monster was the name on everyone's lips at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards as she led the nominees with nine nods, including for Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Artist of the Year.

But, the accolades didn't stop there for the world-famous triple threat. In addition to performing with Ariana Grande and taking home statues for Song of the Year, Artist of the Year and more, the awards continued to rain on the beloved star as she was announced the recipient of MTV Video Music Awards' inaugural Tricon Award, which recognizes an artist who is highly accomplished across three or more disciplines.

In other words, the definition of Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.