Lady Gaga Makes MTV VMA History With First-Ever Tricon Award

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

"This is so cool. This means a lot to me," she told everyone watching as she accepted the award. "It means more than you probably even realize. I've been making music since I was a little girl and even though I had really, really big dreams, I truly never could have imagined that someday I would be given an award like this that honored me for so many of my passions."

She continued, "I want you to know I failed over and over again as an actress and as a musician when I was young and, though I gave back to the local community through service as a young woman in New York, philanthropy became a much bigger part of my life as a star and I started the Born this Way foundation with my mother, Cynthia, once my record broke."

Speaking to those tuning in, the star said, "I want to share this award with everybody at home tonight. Everybody at home that is their own form of a Tricon. I wish for you to think right now of three things that define who you are and take a moment to reward yourself for your bravery."