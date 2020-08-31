Maluma Steals the 2020 MTV VMAs Spotlight With Impressive "Hawai" Performance

A night to remember!

The MTV VMAs is the place to be if you love great music and stellar performances. The best and brightest the music industry has to offer brought it at tonight's ceremony, and Colombian musician Maluma's performance was no exception.

Maluma impressed crowds with his performance of his newest single "Hawái." The 26-year-old was able to accomplish the near impossible feat of performing for a live audience, as the VMAs followed strict guidelines put in place because of the pandemic.

Prior to the event, the singer put out a casting call for superfans that could come and support the live outdoor performance. Well the risk definitely paid off, and the performance was incredible.

From the stage, the artist sang to an audience of Toyota cars, where attendees sat or safely danced just outside the vehicle.

Dressed in a neon yellow suit Maluma seemed right at home entertaining fans with his sultry pop music.

Moments later he was presented with the award for Best Latin music video.