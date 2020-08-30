BREAKING

Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43
MTV Video Music Awards 2020 Fashion: See Every Red Carpet Look

The 2020 MTV Video Music Award red carpet looks are ones you just have to see for yourself.

Nothing stops the stars from putting their most fashionable foot forward. 

Despite the socially distant age of coronavirus we're currently living in, the stars manage to stylishly align on Sunday, Aug. 30 in honor of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Though the show may look a bit different from years past, the music world's biggest and brightest didn't let the current global circumstances interfere with rocking a head-turning look.  

After more than three decades, the VMAs have garnered a reputation as the award show circuit's sartorially bold and boundary-pushing cousin and that was definitely no different on Sunday night. 

While Miley Cyrus did not shy away from showing skin in a sexy and sheer black ensemble, Machine Gun Kelly embraced bold color in head to toe pink. Needless to say, this year's MTV Video Music Award looks are ones you just have to see for yourself. 

So, in honor of this year's unique award show, keep scrolling for all of the must-see looks. 

MTV VMAs: Riskiest Fashion Moments of All-Time

Stay tuned for all of the star-studded presenters, performances and winners ahead. But, if you miss any minute of it, not to fret—E! will have you covered every fashionable step of the way. 

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Lady Gaga

Welcome to Chromatica, little monsters! The music superstar is ready for takeoff in this silver ensemble. 

Vijat Mohindra/MTV VMAs 2020 via Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

10's across the board! The pop superstar came to slay for her first live performance of "Midnight Sky."

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Maluma

Maluma baby is in the building, and he's looking fine

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Keke Palmer

She's your hostess with the most-est! The star brings the laughs to the VMAs red carpet. 

Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Machine Gun Kelly

The "Bloody Valentine" singer, who won the VMA for Best Alternative Music Video, rocked hot pink from head to toe. 

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
The Weeknd

Who hurt you, Weeknd?

Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Sofia Carson

Belle of the ball! The Descendants turns heads in a red ruffled gown. 

Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Jaden Smith

Fresh off the release of his latest album, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's son brings a pop of color to the red carpet. 

Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Black Eyed Peas

Taboo, apl.de.ap and will.i.am are ready to hit the stage.

Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Joey King

Versace vixen. The actress steps out in a floral mini-dress with bold gold accessories. 

Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Travis Barker

The world-famous drummer sends a message with his face mask. 

Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Madison Beer

The singer and social media influencer puts a sexy spin on the classic LBD. 

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Jabbawockeez

The hip-hop dance crew is ready to turn up. 

