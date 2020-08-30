Chadwick Boseman to Be Honored at the 2020 MTV VMAs Following His Death

The world continues to mourn the loss of Chadwick Boseman.
Ahead of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, the annual awards ceremony will dedicate a special tribute to the late star, who recently passed away after privately battling colon cancer.
A source close to the production tells E! News exclusively what viewers can expect during tonight's event.
"At the very top of the show, host Keke Palmer will make the announcement. Later in the show, there will also be an 'In Memoriam' segment among other dedications," the source shares, adding that this presentation was organized "in the 11th hour."
Back in 2018, Boseman was celebrated at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Due to his knock-out performance in Black Panther, the actor earned two awards that night: Best Hero and Best Performance.
News of MTV's upcoming tribute comes only two days following Boseman's death. According to a statement shared on his social media accounts, Boseman passed away at home with his loved ones, including his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward.
"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," the statement began. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much."
"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," the statement continued.
In closing, the statement read, "The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."
MTV isn't the only network to honor the late star. ABC will air a television presentation of Black Panther, as well as a special tribute to Boseman titled, Chadwick Boseman—A Tribute for a King.
"The ABC News special will celebrate Boseman's storied life, legacy and career and the cultural imprint he made on- and off-screen," a press release stated. "It will feature tributes that have poured in from celebrities, political figures and fans across the world, special words from those who starred alongside him and knew Boseman best, and shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled."
On Saturday, Aug. 29, the Black Panther actor was honored ahead of the Orlando Magic face-off against the Milwaukee Bucks. The NBA paid tribute to him, Cliff Robinson and Lute Olson.
Watch the MTV VMAs and the ABC presentation tonight. Both specials air at 8 p.m. EST.