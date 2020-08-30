Orange Is the New Black Alum Jackie Cruz Marries Fernando Garcia

Jackie Cruz is officially off-the-market!
The Orange Is the New Black alum announced the sweet and special news that she married her longtime love, Fernando Garcia. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a photo that showed off her and Fernando's gorgeous wedding bands.
"8/28/20," she captioned her post on Saturday, Aug. 29. In the snapshot, the couple held up their hands to reveal their gold Sarah Appleton jewelry pieces. According to the retailer, the couple chose a large matte band and the double and single navette rings.
While the 34-year-old star didn't share too many details about her surprise wedding, the two appeared to be on the beach. It's unclear where the couple tied the knot and if they celebrated their union with their loved ones in attendance.
Of their marriage, Jackie's brother congratulated her on social media. "Congrats to my sis @jackiecruz and my new brother in law," her brother wrote, which she shared on her Instagram Story. "Wishing you guys nothing but the best!!"
Ashley Graham also commented on the wedding news. "Congratulations," the supermodel responded with heart emojis. Sarah Hyland replied, "YASSSSSS!!!!!!"
"Congrats mama," Lauren Jauregui added. Queer Eye star, Tan France, chimed in, "Get out??!! Congratulations, love. So happy for you."
Orange Is the New Black co-star Natasha Lyonne wrote, "Congratulations."
On Sunday, Aug. 30, Jackie posted another oceanside photo with the caption, "Wifey." The actress posed in a tropical print bikini that she accessorized with a red headscarf.
It's clear the actress is feeling her new title.
Fingers crossed Jackie shares more insight into her wedding. For now, we'll be staring at her diamond ring.