Orange Is the New Black Alum Jackie Cruz Marries Fernando Garcia

Jackie Cruz is officially off-the-market!

The Orange Is the New Black alum announced the sweet and special news that she married her longtime love, Fernando Garcia. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a photo that showed off her and Fernando's gorgeous wedding bands.

"8/28/20," she captioned her post on Saturday, Aug. 29. In the snapshot, the couple held up their hands to reveal their gold Sarah Appleton jewelry pieces. According to the retailer, the couple chose a large matte band and the double and single navette rings.

While the 34-year-old star didn't share too many details about her surprise wedding, the two appeared to be on the beach. It's unclear where the couple tied the knot and if they celebrated their union with their loved ones in attendance.

Of their marriage, Jackie's brother congratulated her on social media. "Congrats to my sis @jackiecruz and my new brother in law," her brother wrote, which she shared on her Instagram Story. "Wishing you guys nothing but the best!!"