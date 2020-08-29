Tinashe Discusses Her Bisexuality, Thoughts on Labels and More in Candid Interview

Tinashe is sharing her truth.

The 27-year-old star recently opened up about her bisexuality in a candid interview with the Gay Times, in which she's the cover star for its autumn 2020 issue. However, the "You" singer made it clear that she doesn't want that part of herself to solely define who she is.

"It's not that I don't like putting a label on it... But when you say you're bisexual, a lot of people think... they just have a lack of understanding about what it is," she explained to the magazine. "And I tend to shy away from terms—I guess this is the theme of my life!—that make people want to categorize me or put me in a box."

As she put it, "I don't like that s--t. But... I can still give you a general sense of yeah, I'm bisexual. I'm somewhere on the spectrum. You know?"