Tinashe Discusses Her Bisexuality, Thoughts on Labels and More in Candid Interview

Tinashe is sharing her truth.
The 27-year-old star recently opened up about her bisexuality in a candid interview with the Gay Times, in which she's the cover star for its autumn 2020 issue. However, the "You" singer made it clear that she doesn't want that part of herself to solely define who she is.
"It's not that I don't like putting a label on it... But when you say you're bisexual, a lot of people think... they just have a lack of understanding about what it is," she explained to the magazine. "And I tend to shy away from terms—I guess this is the theme of my life!—that make people want to categorize me or put me in a box."
As she put it, "I don't like that s--t. But... I can still give you a general sense of yeah, I'm bisexual. I'm somewhere on the spectrum. You know?"
The singer also discussed the many misconceptions that surround bisexuality. "It's not like all bisexual people like men and women equally—or like all bisexual people are a certain type of person," she expressed. "Human beings are so versatile. I don't understand why we're so obsessed with categorizing each other."
She explained there's "such a variety of flavors and colors."
For the 27-year-old star, she hopes that by sharing her story it can shed away the stereotypes about bisexuality.
"I never wanted people to think that I used it for attention. There are so many f--king stereotypes about being bisexual that made me want to shy away from talking about it," she admitted. "I'm much more open to having those discussions now."
With that, Tinashe's latest music is reflective of her willingness to be more open. It also doesn't hurt that her fourth album, Songs for You, was done all on her own following her departure from RCA Records in 2019.
Back in May, she told E! News' Scott Tweedie that she finally feels "free."
"It doesn't feel like I'm forcing myself through my own career. It kind of just feels like I'm allowing it to happen, and feeling really natural about the creative process," she shared at the time. "It's so underrated to have freedom in your creative process. It can really affect your mental state or your well-being as a creative."
"This project especially was really important to me because it was my first project that I was releasing independently," she continued. "I've been signed to my last label since 2012. So, basically for the entire time that I've been creating music as a solo artist."
"So, it was a little—I wouldn't say scary—but it was definitely kind of uncharted territory to release a project without the support of that major label," she added.
Tinashe was recently signed to Jay-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation. "They're just always focused on, like, the next thing and hustling and planning for the future. And that is, I feel, so aligned with what I like to do and who I am as an artist," she expressed.
Adding, "Just to be a part of the energy that they have there at that company is incredible."