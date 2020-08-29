Chadwick Boseman Married Taylor Simone Ledward Before His Death: What We Know About Their Private Romance

Chadwick Boseman has passed away.

The actor died at the age of 43 on Friday, Aug. 28 following a private battle with colon cancer.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," a statement shared to his official social media accounts read.

The statement revealed Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and that he battled with it for the past four years as it progressed to stage IV.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement continued. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

According to the post, Boseman died at his home "with his wife and family by his side." While many fans were not aware Boseman had tied the knot before his death, they knew he had formed a relationship with Taylor Simone Ledward during his lifetime.